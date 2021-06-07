Euro 2020 news LIVE: Ben White replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold in England squad

Brighton centre-back Ben White in action for England (The FA via Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate is set to confirm which player will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the England squad for Euro 2020 today, six days before the Three Lions kick off their campaign against Croatia.

Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from the England squad on Thursday after sustaining an injury in the 1-0 friendly victory over Austria on Wednesday, but Southgate said he would refrain from selecting a replacement to complete his 26-man group until Sunday’s warm-up game against Romania had been and gone. That fixture in Middlesbrough saw England emerge 1-0 winners again, courtesy of a Marcus Rashford penalty, and now Southgate must decide which player will take Alexander-Arnold’s place.

Does the Three Lions coach bring in a defender cut from the 33-man provisional squad in place of the Liverpool right-back? That would mean including Everton’s Ben Godfrey or Brighton’s Ben White. Or will Southgate look to add another midfield option, with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse the favourite in that case, though Jesse Lingard’s fine form on loan at West Ham from Manchester United gives him a chance, too. Could there even be a recall for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins? We’re set to find out. Follow all the build-up to Euro 2020.

