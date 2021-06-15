Euro 2020 - live: Day 5 latest news and build up to tonight’s games

(The FA via Getty Images)

Euro 2020 enters match day five on Tuesday with the holders Portugal taking on Hungary at 5pm GMT and a mouthwatering clash between the favourites France and Germany following at 8pm this evening as Group F gets underway.

Elsewhere, the England squad has suffered a setback through the loss of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has been forced to drop out with a hip injury, prompting a late call up for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale. The Three Lions take on oldest rival Scotland at Wembley on Friday in their next Group D game looking to confirm their qualification for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen - the Danish midfield maestro who suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s match against Finland on Saturday - has sent a message from his hospital bed in Copenhagen in which he thanks fans for their support as his recovery continues and wishes his team mates well for the rest of the tournament.

Uefa has also said it is investigating a “nationalist outburst” allegedly made by Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic after he scored his side’s third goal against North Macedonia on Sunday.

