Euro 2020 news - live: Gareth Bale says Wales ready for hostile atmosphere against Turkey

(AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2020 enters its second round of group stage fixtures on Wednesday, with Finland meeting Russia in St Petersburg (2pm GMT), Turkey taking on Gareth Bale's Wales in what is likely to be a hostile and partisan atmosphere in Baku (5pm) and, finally, Roberto Mancini’s impressive Italy side facing Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Tuesday’s action saw Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo become the all-time record goalscorer in European Championships history on Tuesday after the 36-year-old bagged a late brace in his country’s 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest, giving them the ideal start in Group F.

The “Group of Death’s” other big game saw Euros favourites France narrowly beat an unsettled Germany 1-0 in Munich thanks to a Mats Hummels own goal, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema unlucky to see their own fine finishes chalked off.

