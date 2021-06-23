Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Czech Republic reaction plus early Portugal vs France team news

England can watch all the action unfold in the last group phase encounters at Euro 2020, having secured top spot in Group D on Tuesday.

Another Raheem Sterling goal left them in first place ahead of Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland, who exited after defeat, and now Gareth Southgate’s side will watch to find out who they will face in the round of 16. Their opponents will come from Group F, with all four nations there still having the possibility to progress, as Germany face Hungary and Portugal play France with the reigning champions still needing a result to go through.

The same also goes for Spain against Slovakia earlier on; a win for either guarantees passage but a draw might not be good enough for Spain. Sweden against Poland also has much resting on the outcome. Following tonight’s matches there will be a two-day break at the tournament, before the round of 16 starts in Amsterdam on Saturday - where Wales will face Denmark.

Follow all the reaction to England’s victory, Scotland’s exit and the early team news for the evening fixtures at Euro 2020.

