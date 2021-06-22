Euro 2020 LIVE: England team news as Mount and Chilwell ruled out after Gilmour Covid test

(Getty Images)

England take on Czech Republic tonight as Scotland meet Croatia in two matches which will decide the outcome of Group D at Euro 2020. The Czechs are above England in the group on goal difference so a draw would mean England finish second, and by quirk of Uefa’s clunky 24-team format England would meet another second-placed team, which could be any of Group E’s Sweden, Slovakia, Spain or Poland. Should England beat the Czechs they would face second in Group F, which looks likely to be one of France, Germany or Portugal. Scotland are at the bottom of Group D but a win over Croatia would possibly bank second spot and almost certainly be enough to progress to the knockout rounds as a third-place finisher.

After Denmark’s sensational win over Russia last night, the big news today is that Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are both isolating after coming into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for coronavirus, and are ruled out of the Czech game and possibly England’s last-16 encounter, should they fail to win the group therefore bringing the last-16 game within the period of isolation. Gilmour will miss the match against Croatia, a massive blow for the Scots after his impressive full debut in the 0-0 draw at Wembley. Gareth Southgate had said: “There’s obviously got to be quite a doubt but there’s still discussions and investigations behind the scenes.”

Follow all the latest news from Euro 2020 below.

