Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Ukraine team news and build-up ahead of quarter-final in Rome tonight

(Getty)

Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as Czech Republic face Denmark in Baku and England take on Ukraine in Rome.

It was a thrilling day as Spain booked their semi-final berth after a penalty shootout win over Switzerland while Italy beat Belgium in an entertaining game in Munich. The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked their safe passage much to the delight of a raucous Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side are now the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament.

Southgate believes a short trip away from Wembley will benefit his squad and their chances of Euro 2020 glory: “I think there was clearly a big emotional toll from the game and everybody enjoyed the day but, even in the dressing room afterwards, the players were already talking about the next game and the need to prepare well,” Southgate said. So we have shifted the mindset quickly onto that next challenge. We’ve achieved one challenge but that’s not the Everest we set ourselves, really. We want to push on from where we’ve got to now.

“I think the psychological freshness is key. We’ve obviously got a strong squad as well. It’s actually, for us, probably a good thing to be going away now. It would’ve been very hard, three days later, to replicate that experience at Wembley. So now we’ve got a different sort of test. We’ve got to go away from home, play a good team, without many English fans in the stadium, so it’s all about our group, it’s all about our team and what we do, and the energy and focus that we create.”

Follow all the latest updates to England’s quarter-final in Rome plus build-up to the earlier kick-off between Czech Republic and Denmark in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Read More

Raheem Sterling: It is time to recognise the resonance of England’s leading light

Jack Grealish, the ‘Brum Town Baggio’, and everyone’s new favourite England player

Gareth Southgate: It would be an insult to Ukraine to rest booked England players in Euro 2020 clash

Ukraine need ‘game of their lives’ to beat England, Oleksandr Zinchenko admits

Andriy Shevchenko using stats and science to plot England’s Euro 2020 downfall