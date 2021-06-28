Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Germany latest and Croatia vs Spain last 16 build-up

(REUTERS)

Follow all the latest news ahead of England’s last 16 tie with Germany on Tuesday at Euro 2020 plus two more compelling last 16 ties on Monday.

Croatia host Spain in the first match with the crushing blow that Ivan Perisic will be unavailable after contracting coronavirus, before the tournament favourites France meet Switzerland in the evening kick-off.

The holders Portugal are out after losing 1-0 to Belgium in Seville with Thorgan Hazard’s strike enough for the Red Devils, but despite the Selecao’s exit, Cristiano Ronaldo still leads the race for the golden boot. The biggest shock of the tournament so far saw Czech Republic stun the Netherlands 2-0, with the Oranje down to 10 men after Matthijs De Ligt was sent off in Budapest.

Gareth Southgate is bullish ahead of Tuesday’s game against Die Mannschaft, insisting his side’s past defeats are irrelevant: “I don’t need to demystify it. The history is an irrelevance for them. Of course, they are watching that stuff and getting a bit of an understanding of it but it’s not something we’re speaking to them about. This team has put down lots of historical performances in the last couple of years, made their own history, made their own stories and this is how they should view this game.”

Follow all the latest news from the tournament as we build up to today’s round of 16 games:

Read More

Boring or blitz machine: Which Germany will turn up against England at Euro 2020?

England vs Germany: Can you still buy tickets for Euro 2020 match at Wembley?

Who will win England vs Germany Euro 2020 last-16 match and what are the odds?

Euro 2020 top scorer odds: Cristiano Ronaldo leads current standings in race for golden boot