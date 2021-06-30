Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Germany reaction and latest updates ahead of tournament quarter-finals

(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow all the latest news after England sealed a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a famous win over Germany on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked their safe passage much to the delight of a raucous Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side had been criticised for a lack of cutting edge at the tournament up to this point with two 1-0 victories over Croatia and Czech Republic doing little to placate those who thought the team were inherently too negative in their setup and execution.

But an expert gameplan, complete with a divisive decision to switch back to a back three in defence, saw them deservedly through to a first knockout win over their old rivals in 55 years.

The Three Lions are now the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament and will now play Ukraine on Saturday night in Rome after they defeated Sweden in dramatic fashion in Glasgow.

Follow all the latest reaction from the England camp as the build-up to the quarter-finals begins.

