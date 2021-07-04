'Euro 2020 is a lifeline for my pub'

Tom Espiner - Business reporter, BBC News
·5 min read
Rick Robinson
Rick Robinson says his pub is fully booked for Saturday's match

The coronavirus crisis has been tough for the Willoughby Arms, a sports pub in Kingston-upon-Thames.

While takings are sharply down, staff costs are higher, due to the need to provide table service.

However, the Euro 2020 football tournament has brought some welcome relief.

The England vs Germany match on Tuesday, plus England's quarter final match on Saturday, have really helped the business, owner Rick Robinson said.

The pub is completely booked up for the England vs Ukraine match on Saturday, and the tournament is a much-needed shot in the arm, he said.

"It has definitely helped," he said. "I would describe it as a lifeline."

Despite this, takings are still down on a normal year for a big tournament, in part due to less interest than usual in games that don't involve England, he said.

In the last world cup, the pub took £20,000 per week for two of the weeks, compared with normal £8,000 per week gross takings.

However, during Euro 2021, the highest gross takings have been £14,000 in a week.

Staff costs surge

Over the pandemic, he says, earnings have been down between 30% and 40%, and staff costs have doubled.

Keira Barker, Rick Robinson, and Sasha Cardoso
Keira Barker (left) and Sasha Cardoso are two of the nine staff who serve tables at the Willoughby Arms

Rick has had to get extra staff in for the match on Saturday. Whereas normally he would have one or two staff, he has nine to serve 160 customers in the pub and its garden.

The business has also had to cope with staff having to self-isolate if they've been in contact with someone who tests positive for Covid. Sick days have quadrupled.

The business is managing to keep going with the help of government grants and loans, but is behind on its rent, which it has to pay "even though trade is down drastically", he said.

However, Rick is hopeful that the business can stay open.

"I think the competition will drop because more pubs will close," he said.

'Making the most of it'

Kim Adams, a publican at the Hinksford Arms, near Birmingham, said: "After a really difficult and uncertain 18 months the Euros has made a huge impact.

The pub, which is part of Punch Pubs, is "doing everything we can to make the most of the opportunity, and even have plans to expand our outdoor space and add additional screens if England make it to the final", she said.

"The feedback we've had has been terrific, and we're already fully booked, with people returning for future games."

England fans
Pubs showing football have seen sales jumps during the Euros, according to research

The Euro 2020 tournament has led to a massive rise in sales for some pubs, according to Langton Capital principal analyst Mark Brumby.

He said data from mobile ordering app OrderPay suggested that pub sales had more than doubled since the beginning of the Euros.

"During the England vs Germany match drink sales at pubs increased 176% with the average spend at £21.70 per customer," he added.

Book ahead

Pubs have seen a high demand for tables for the England vs. Ukraine match on Saturday, the Mitchells & Butlers chain said.

"We've had really strong booking interest for Saturday night with many pubs showing the game fully booked for the big game," a Mitchells & Butlers spokesman said.

"However, although the Euros has given large parts of our sector a bit of an uplift, the current capacity constraints have meant we haven't been able to take full advantage of the demand we're seeing," he added.

Pub chain Shepherd Neame recommended people book a table for the match "to avoid disappointment".

Willoughby Arms
Pubs are missing out on sales due to Covid restrictions, the BBPA says

Although the football tournament is providing much needed help for pubs which show games, the sector is missing out due to continuing Covid restrictions, industry body the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said.

Pubs, bars and restaurants can serve customers inside and outside, but the number of people allowed is restricted to what is possible with social distancing and table service.

Groups of up to six, or two households of any size, are allowed inside.

Pubs expect to serve 19 million pints on Saturday - but if restrictions had been lifted, that number would be around 24 million pints, the BBPA said.

The difference "could be the difference to survival or closure for some", said BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin.

Pubs, bars and restaurants have also been struggling with staff having to self-isolate after being contacted through the Test and Trace app.

"Already pubs are closing or greatly reducing their opening hours due to staff shortages caused by app pings - despite staff testing negative on lateral flow tests," she said.

A government spokesperson said: "Public safety must remain our priority and pubs should continue to adhere to current rules, including keeping noise at a low volume and ensuring social distancing is maintained at all times.

"We are doing everything we can to back hospitality as it reopens, including offering pubs brand new Restart Grants worth up to £18,000 - part of our much wider £352bn support package."

The guidelines will not change ahead of the England quarter final.

Moving too fast in relaxing restrictions risks a resurgence of Covid, the spokesperson added.

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead. Kenley Jansen allowed Starlin Castro's single leading off the bottom half and walked Yan Gomes, then struck out Gerardo Parra and Alcides Escobar, and retired pinch-hitter Josh Be