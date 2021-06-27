Euro 2020 knockout fixtures: All dates, schedule and everything you need to know

A general view of the European Championship trophy (Getty)

Euro 2020 will start the knockout stage once the group matches are completed, beginning with the round of 16.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will be rewarded with a place in the knockout stages, while the top four third-placed finishers will also progress to the last 16.

This is the first European Championship to be played across the entire breadth of the continent, using 11 different venues from Wembley to Baku.

Here’s everything you need to know about the knockouts:

When is Euro 2020 knockout stage?

The knockouts begin on 26 June and ends with the final in London on Sunday 11 July.

What were the groups?

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.

What are the venues?

Rome (Stadio Olimpico)

Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)

Bucharest (National Arena)

London (Wembley Stadium)

Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Budapest (Puskás Aréna)

Munich (Fußball Arena München)

Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains varied across the tournament with all venues having committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.

Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin has lost its matches with the city unable to commit to hosting supporters.

Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.

What is the knockout fixture schedule?

Knockout stage Round of 16 Saturday 26th June Match 37 Italy vs Austria 2-1 AET London Saturday 26th June Match 38 Wales vs Denmark 0-4 Amsterdam Sunday 27th June Match 39 Belgium vs Portugal 1-0 Seville Sunday 27th June Match 40 Netherlands vs Czech Republic 0-2 Budapest Monday 28th June Match 41 France v Switzerland Bucharest Monday 28th June Match 42 Croatia vs Spain Copenhagen Tuesday 29th June Match 43 Sweden v Ukraine Glasgow Tuesday 29th June Match 44 England vs Germany London Quarter-finals Friday 2nd July, 5pm Match 45 Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42 St Petersburg Friday 2nd July, 8pm Match 46 Belgium v Italy Munich Saturday 3rd July, 5pm Match 47 Czech Republic v Denmark Baku Saturday 3rd July, 8pm Match 48 Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44 Rome Semi-finals Tuesday 6th July, 8pm Match 49 Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46 London Wednesday 7th July, 8pm Match 50 Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47 London Final Sunday 11th July, 8pm Match 51 Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50 London

Who is going to win?

Italy 4/1

France 4/1

England 9/2

Belgium 6/1

Germany 6/1

Spain 15/2

Denmark 10/1

All odds via Betfair

