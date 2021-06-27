Euro 2020 knockout fixtures: All dates, schedule and everything you need to know
Euro 2020 will start the knockout stage once the group matches are completed, beginning with the round of 16.
The top two teams from each of the six groups will be rewarded with a place in the knockout stages, while the top four third-placed finishers will also progress to the last 16.
This is the first European Championship to be played across the entire breadth of the continent, using 11 different venues from Wembley to Baku.
Here’s everything you need to know about the knockouts:
When is Euro 2020 knockout stage?
The knockouts begin on 26 June and ends with the final in London on Sunday 11 July.
What were the groups?
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.
What are the venues?
Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
Baku (Olympic Stadium)
Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
Bucharest (National Arena)
London (Wembley Stadium)
Glasgow (Hampden Park)
Budapest (Puskás Aréna)
Munich (Fußball Arena München)
Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)
How many fans are going to be allowed in?
That remains varied across the tournament with all venues having committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.
Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.
Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin has lost its matches with the city unable to commit to hosting supporters.
Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.
What is the knockout fixture schedule?
Knockout stage
Round of 16
Saturday 26th June
Match 37
Italy vs Austria
2-1 AET
London
Saturday 26th June
Match 38
Wales vs Denmark
0-4
Amsterdam
Sunday 27th June
Match 39
Belgium vs Portugal
1-0
Seville
Sunday 27th June
Match 40
Netherlands vs Czech Republic
0-2
Budapest
Monday 28th June
Match 41
France v Switzerland
Bucharest
Monday 28th June
Match 42
Croatia vs Spain
Copenhagen
Tuesday 29th June
Match 43
Sweden v Ukraine
Glasgow
Tuesday 29th June
Match 44
England vs Germany
London
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd July, 5pm
Match 45
Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42
St Petersburg
Friday 2nd July, 8pm
Match 46
Belgium v Italy
Munich
Saturday 3rd July, 5pm
Match 47
Czech Republic v Denmark
Baku
Saturday 3rd July, 8pm
Match 48
Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44
Rome
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6th July, 8pm
Match 49
Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46
London
Wednesday 7th July, 8pm
Match 50
Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47
London
Final
Sunday 11th July, 8pm
Match 51
Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50
London
Who is going to win?
Italy 4/1
France 4/1
England 9/2
Belgium 6/1
Germany 6/1
Spain 15/2
Denmark 10/1
All odds via Betfair
