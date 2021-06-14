Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne back at training with Belgium teammates as Denmark clash approaches

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training with his teammates, raising hopes he will be available for Thursday's game against Denmark at the European Championship.

De Bruyne missed Belgium's 3-0 opening win over Russia in St Petersburg. The top-ranked FIFA team will next play the Danes in Copenhagen in Group B.

The 29-year-old De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final last month. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, which Chelsea won 1-0.

The Belgian football federation said on Monday that De Bruyne has been training with the rest of the group since Sunday.

