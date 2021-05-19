Euro 2020 fixtures: Groups, dates, venues and tournament schedule
Euro 2020 has been rescheduled to this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, with new times and dates now confirmed.
England will meet Croatia, Czech Republic and their oldest rivals Scotland, following Steve Clarke’s side’s incredible penalty shoot-out win over Serbia.
Wales will meet Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before heading to Rome to take on Group A favourites Italy.
The undoubted ‘group of death’ features the 2014 World Cup winners, Germany, the reigning world champions, France, and the reigning European champions, Portugal, with Hungary given the fourth place.
The tournament will be the first European Championships to be played across the entire breadth of the continent, using 11 different venues from Budapest to Baku.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Euro 2020?
The tournament begins on Friday 11 June in Rome and ends with the final in London on Sunday 11 July.
What are the groups?
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.
What are the venues?
Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
Baku (Olympic Stadium)
Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
Bucharest (National Arena)
London (Wembley Stadium)
Glasgow (Hampden Park)
Budapest (Puskás Aréna)
Munich (Fußball Arena München)
Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)
How many fans are going to be allowed in?
That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.
Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.
Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin has lost its matches with the city unable to commit to hosting supporters.
Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.
What about tickets?
The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.
Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.
For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.
What is the fixture schedule?
Group Stage
Date
Match
Teams
Group
Venue
Friday 11th June
Match 1
Turkey vs Italy
Group A
Rome
Saturday 12th June
Match 2
Wales vs Switzerland
Group A
Baku
Saturday 12th June
Match 3
Denmark vs Finland
Group B
Copenhagen
Saturday 12th June
Match 4
Belgium vs Russia
Group B
St Petersburg
Sunday 13th June
Match 5
Netherlands vs Ukraine
Group C
Amsterdam
Sunday 13th June
Match 6
Austria vs North Macedonia
Group C
Bucharest
Sunday 13th June
Match 7
England vs Croatia
Group D
London
Monday 14th June
Match 8
Scotland vs Czech Republic
Group D
Glasgow
Monday 14th June
Match 9
Poland vs Slovakia
Group E
St Petersburg
Monday 14th June
Match 10
Spain vs Sweden
Group E
Seville
Tuesday 15th June
Match 11
Hungary vs Portugal
Group F
Budapest
Tuesday 15th June
Match 12
France vs Germany
Group F
Munich
Wednesday 16th June
Match 13
Turkey vs Wales
Group A
Baku
Wednesday 16th June
Match 14
Italy vs Switzerland
Group A
Rome
Wednesday 16th June
Match 15
Denmark vs Belgium
Group B
Copenhagen
Thursday 17th June
Match 16
Finland vs Russia
Group B
St Petersburg
Thursday 17th June
Match 17
Netherlands vs Austria
Group C
Amsterdam
Thursday 17th June
Match 18
Ukraine vs North Macedonia
Group C
Bucharest
Friday 18th June
Match 19
Croatia vs Czech Republic
Group D
Glasgow
Friday 18th June
Match 20
England vs Scotland
Group D
London
Friday 18th June
Match 21
Sweden vs Slovakia
Group E
St Petersburg
Saturday 19th June
Match 22
Spain vs Poland
Group E
Seville
Saturday 19th June
Match 23
Hungary vs France
Group F
Budapest
Saturday 19th June
Match 24
Germany vs Hungary
Group F
Munich
Sunday 20th June
Match 25
Switzerland vs Turkey
Group A
Baku
Sunday 20th June
Match 26
Italy vs Wales
Group A
Rome
Monday 21st June
Match 27
Russia vs Denmark
Group B
Copenhagen
Monday 21st June
Match 28
Finland vs Belgium
Group B
St Petersburg
Monday 21st June
Match 29
North Macedonia vs Netherlands
Group C
Amsterdam
Monday 21st June
Match 30
Ukraine vs Austria
Group C
Bucharest
Tuesday 22nd June
Match 31
Croatia vs Scotland
Group D
Glasgow
Tuesday 22nd June
Match 32
Czech Republic vs England
Group D
London
Wednesday 23rd June
Match 33
Sweden vs Poland
Group E
Seville
Wednesday 23rd June
Match 34
Slovakia vs Spain
Group E
St Petersburg
Wednesday 23rd June
Match 35
Portugal vs France
Group F
Budapest
Wednesday 23rd June
Match 36
Germany vs Hungary
Group F
Munich
Round of 16
Saturday 26th June
Match 37
Group A winner v Group C runner-up
London
Saturday 26th June
Match 38
Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up
Amsterdam
Sunday 27th June
Match 39
Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place
Seville
Sunday 27th June
Match 40
Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – Budapest
Budapest
Monday 28th June
Match 41
Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place
Bucharest
Monday 28th June
Match 42
Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up
Copenhagen
Tuesday 29th June
Match 43
Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place
Glasgow
Tuesday 29th June
Match 44
Group D winner v Group F runner-up
London
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd July, 5pm
Match 45
Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42
St Petersburg
Friday 2nd July, 8pm
Match 46
Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37
Munich
Saturday 3rd July, 5pm
Match 47
Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38
Baku
Saturday 3rd July, 8pm
Match 48
Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44
Rome
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6th July, 8pm
Match 49
Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46
London
Wednesday 7th July, 8pm
Match 50
Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47
London
Final
Sunday 11th July, 8pm
Match 51
Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50
London
Who is going to win?
England 9/2
France 11/2
Belgium 6/1
Spain 13/2
Germany 15/2
Portugal 15/2
All odds via Paddy Power
