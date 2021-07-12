Euro 2020 final: TV audience peaked at 31m as England lost on penalties

Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and manager Gareth Southgate were dejected as they left the field.

A TV audience of 30.95 million watched the tense closing minutes of the Euro 2020 final, overnight figures show.

Ratings peaked during the penalty shootout between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, which was broadcast on both the BBC and ITV.

The combined figure makes it the highest TV audience of recent years.

England and Italy drew 1-1 in a tense and hard-fought final and with the deadlock not broken in extra time, the game was decided on penalties.

While England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved two of the Azzurri's spot kicks, the Lions' striker Marcus Rashford hit the post while Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had their spot-kicks saved to hand Italy victory.

"You can cut ratings in so many different ways and audience measurement has changed over the years, but safe to say this: it is among the biggest audiences in UK broadcasting history," said Deadline's international editor Jake Kanter.

