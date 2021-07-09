Euro 2020 Final - England vs Italy at Wembley: When and Where to Watch

England and Italy have both made it to the finals of the Euro 2020 tournament and fans of both the teams are on an all-time high.

The amount of happiness a player feels at the moment can't possibly be measured at all. England with their wits and smarts and Italy with their charisma and adaptability make for an exciting contest.

There is sure to be quite a bit of stress between the two teams as well as their fans, but all will be said and done once the finals come around, and everyone cannot wait.

Italy and England are both unbeaten so far in the tournament and are also aiming to break a trophy drought in European competitions.

England defeated Denmark in the semi-final while Italy overcame Spain's challenge on the way to the final.

England have won just two of the previous 14 matches against Italy. In the Euros, Italy has the edge as they won 1-0 in 1980, and drew 0-0 before winning on penalties in the 2012 edition on their way to the final.

Where to watch the finals of the Euro 2020?

UEFA Euro 2020 final will be live telecast in India by Sony Sports Network. It can be watched live on four TV channels: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Six. UEFA Euro 2020 final can be also livestreamed on Sony Liv OTT platform.

When does the Euro 2020 final kick off?

The final match of the 2020 Euro will kick off on Monday (12 July) at 1230am between England and Italy in London at Wembley.

