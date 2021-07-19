Euro 2020: FA launches independent investigation into trouble which marred Euro 2020 final at Wembley

An independent review to investigate the "disgraceful scenes" which marred England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy has been commissioned by the Football Association.

The FA said it has informed the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) of the review and vowed to identify those responsible for the trouble both before and during the match.

An FA statement read: "We are determined to fully understand what happened outside and then inside Wembley Stadium at the UEFA EURO 2020 Final on Sunday 11 July 2021.

"We informed DCMS at the weekend that an independent review led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock has been commissioned to report on the facts and circumstances involved.

"It will speak to all parties concerned and include external experts.

"A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated.

"We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account."

Troubled flared before the game as dozens of people forced their way into the stadium, while there were also ugly scenes in the stands during the match.

Fans were seen fighting with stewards and police, who later released CCTV images of some of those they want to question.

Four charges were handed to the FA by UEFA following the scenes.

Gareth Southgate's men lost the final 3-2 on penalties after extra-time had failed to separate the sides, with Leonardo Bonucci having cancelled out Luke Shaw's early opener for England.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who had missed from the spot, were later racially abused on social media platforms.

The behaviour of both those who forced their way into Wembley and the online trolls has been widely condemned.