Euro 2020: UEFA charges England after fan targets Denmark goalie with laser before deciding goal

England is headed to the Euro 2020 final after defeating Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday, but the game wasn't without controversy.

ESPN reported that UEFA has charged England over a fan-caused incident during a critical moment of the game. As England's Harry Kane was taking a penalty kick in extended time, a laser appeared on the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

There appeared to be a laser pointed at Kasper Schmeichel moments before Kane's penalty which was won while there was a second ball on the pitch during play. pic.twitter.com/xAQgNYwOi8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2021

Schmeichel saved Kane's first attempt, but couldn't stop him from tapping in the rebound to score the deciding goal.

It really might be coming home 😱



KANE SLAMS IT HOME AFTER HIS PENALTY WAS SAVED! pic.twitter.com/msiI9kyMcF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 7, 2021

There was also a second ball on the field during the penalty kick, but it didn't interfere with play.

ESPN also reported that UEFA is also opening disciplinary proceedings against England for several other incidents during the game. England fans lit fireworks during the game, and also caused "disturbances" during Denmark's national anthem.

UEFA released a statement via ESPN:

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London."

That won't change the result of the game, though. England will face Italy on Sunday in the Euro 2020 final.

