Euro 2020 betting: With France out, England assumes the role as tournament favorites

There's a new betting favorite to win Euro 2020.

England (+200) has assumed the role of favorite to win the tournament at BetMGM following its win over Germany in the Round of 16. England has a great path to the tournament final on July 10 as it faces Ukraine on Saturday and will face the winner of Denmark vs. Czech Republic if it wins its quarterfinal game.

An England tournament win would be the men's team's first major tournament trophy since 1966.

France had been the tournament favorite since betting opened. But the defending World Cup champions were eliminated from the tournament by Switzerland on Monday. Switzerland scored twice in the final 10 minutes to send the game into extra time and won on penalty kicks as goalie Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappe's shot to end the game.

With France out of the tournament, Italy is the most-bet team remaining. Nearly 20% of tickets are on Italy to win and just over 20% of the handle is on the Italians. Italy plays Belgium on Friday and has moved to the No. 3 favorite at +400.

Spain is now the No. 2 favorite at +300. Spain plays Switzerland on Friday and will play the winner of Belgium vs. Italy in the semifinals if it knocks out the Swiss. Spain has scored five goals in each of its last two games, though it needed two goals in extra time on Monday to knock out Croatia.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the eight remaining teams in the tournament compared to where they were when the betting lines opened.

Current betting odds

England (+200) [+500 at open]

Spain (+300) [+700]

Italy (+400) [+1200]

Belgium (+700) [+550]

Denmark (+1000) [+8000]

Switzerland (+2500) [+8000]

Czech Republic (+2500) [+15000]

Ukraine (+3300) [+8000]

