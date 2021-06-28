Euro 2020 betting: Picks for Tuesday's knockout round games

The Round of 16 ends on Tuesday with a banger of a game to start the day. The tournament then takes a break for two days before the quarterfinals begin on Friday. Here's what you need to know for the final two days.

All odds are via BetMGM.

England vs. Germany

Noon ET, ESPN

England (+155)

Germany (+185)

Regulation Tie (+225)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

The bottom side of the Euro bracket has opened up big time for the winner of this game. Either Germany or England will have Denmark, the Czech Republic and the winner of Sweden vs. Ukraine in its half of the bracket. The other side features Italy, France and Belgium. Both teams had moments of greatness during the group stage coupled with times where they were unconvincing. This could either be an all-time thriller, or it could be a very staid and pragmatic affair.

Official picks

Germany to advance (-110)

Over 2.5 goals (+105)

Bold bet

3 goals scored in the game (+320)

Sweden vs. Ukraine

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sweden (+135)

Ukraine (+230)

Tie (+210)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

Sweden won Group E after tying Spain and beating Slovakia and Poland. Ukraine was one of the final teams into the Round of 16 after it scored three points in the knockout stages and was able to get into the playoffs on goal differential. The Ukrainians were one of the better third-place teams in the tournament, though that’s not exactly the biggest compliment. Sweden was very rigid against Spain and Slovakia and broke through with three goals against Poland.

Official picks

Sweden to advance (-160)

Under 2.5 goals (-200)

Bold bet

Sweden to win 1-0 (+550)

