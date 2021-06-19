Euro 2020 betting: Picks for Sunday's last round of Group A games

The final round of group stage games at Euro 2020 begins on Sunday as Group A concludes. We've got the betting advice you need — to either use or fade — for those three games as we fight back from an early-week slump.

With 16 teams advancing in the 24-team tournament, the top four third-place teams from the six groups will advance to the single-elimination tournament.

All odds are provided by BetMGM.

Group A standings

Italy, 6 points

Wales, 4 points

Switzerland, 1 point

Turkey, 0 points

Italy vs. Wales

Noon ET, ESPN

Italy (-200)

Wales (+750)

Tie (+290)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

A win or tie seals the group for Italy while Wales can win the group if it beats Italy. The Italians have been incredible through the first two games of the group stage and made easy work of both Switzerland and Turkey. Wales tied with Switzerland and dispatched Turkey earlier in the week. The odds for a tie here are tempting, especially if you think both teams will score (+500).

Official picks

Italy (-200)

Over 2.5 goals (+110)

Bold bet

Wales to lead in the first half, Italy to win (+2500)

Switzerland vs. Turkey

Noon ET, ESPN2

Switzerland (-160)

Turkey (+425)

Tie (+310)

Both teams have to go for the win here. Turkey needs a big win to get the three points and make up a goal differential deficit if it wants to be one of the four third-place teams to advance. Switzerland won’t have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds with two or fewer points. This could be a thriller if Turkey hasn’t mentally checked out of the tournament.

Official picks

Over 2.5 goals (-150)

Switzerland to win (-160)

Bold bet

Switzerland wins 3-2 (+2000)



More from Yahoo Sports: