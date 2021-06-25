Euro 2020 betting: Picks for Saturday's knockout round games

It wasn't a great end to the group stage for our picks. We've got 15 games to go in the knockout rounds and we're determined to get back to profitability. Below are our picks for the first two games of the Round of 16. All odds are via BetMGM.

Wales vs. Denmark

Noon ET, ESPN

Wales (+400)

Denmark (-120)

Tie (+230)

Over/under: 1.5 goals

The over/under is exceptionally low in this game. If you think at least two goals will be scored you’re going to get just -200 odds on the over. Wales made the semifinals of Euro 2016 and is capable of making a similar run this season, especially given the half of the bracket that it’s on. Denmark is the casual fan favorite of the tournament as it plays on without a recovering Christian Eriksen.

Official picks

Wales to win (+400)

Under 1.5 goals (+140)

Bold bet

Wales to win 1-0 (+900)

Italy vs. Austria

3 p.m. ET, ABC

Italy (-225)

Austria (+700)

Tie (+320)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

Austria advanced to the Round of 16 thanks to wins over Ukraine and North Macedonia. But Austria was easily beaten by the Netherlands in the group stage and Italy is playing better than the Netherlands did in the group stage. Italy was just one of two teams to not allow a goal in the group stage and scored the second-most goals (7) in the first three games. The Italians are now the No. 2 favorites for the tournament title and shouldn’t have much trouble advancing here.

Official picks

Italy to win (-225)

Under 2.5 goals (-140)

Bold bet

Italy to win 2-0 (+550)

