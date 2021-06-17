Euro 2020 betting: Picks for all of Friday's group stage games

The second round of group stage games at Euro 2020 keep rolling on Friday. We've got the betting advice you need — to either use or fade — for those three games. We're trending better after a great start and a nosedive.

All odds are provided by BetMGM.

Sweden vs. Slovakia

9 a.m. ET, ESPN

Sweden (-120)

Slovakia (+400)

Tie (+230)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

Slovakia scored a win over 10-man Poland to open the group stage while Sweden got a point in one of the most remarkable games you’ll ever see. Spain had the ball 75% of the time and took 17 shots. Five of those were on goal. Sweden had four shots. None saw the target, though one was a different deflection from going in. Sweden will need to be far more proactive in this game and they should find success when they do. Another tie won’t do them much good.

Official picks

Sweden (-120)

Under 2.5 goals (-175)

Bold bet

Sweden to win 1-0 (+500)

Croatia vs. Czech Republic

Noon ET, ESPN

Croatia (+115)

Czech Republic (+250)

Tie (+220)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

The Czech Republic enter with a win after Patrik Schick’s wonder goal sealed the victory over Scotland. Croatia struggled to get much of a push against an England defense that entered the tournament with a fair amount of questions. Croatia is the favorite here because of the team’s run to the World Cup Final in 2018, but there’s been a lot of turnover from that team. We’re feeling an upset here.

Official picks

Czech Republic to win (+250)

Under 2.5 goals (-155)

Bold bet

Patrik Schick to score first (+500)

England vs. Scotland

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

England (-350)

Scotland (+900)

Tie (+425)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

Scotland was deflated after Schick’s goal and really missed Kieran Tierney’s presence. Tierney is dealing with a calf injury and may not be able to play on Friday against England. If he’s fit enough to play, Scotland has a fighting chance to sneak a point or three in this game. If he’s not, then it’s an uphill battle. England won’t want to lose to their neighboring rivals, but it’s worth pointing out that the second place team from this group will likely face Sweden or Slovakia in the second round while the winner will take on Portugal, France or Germany.

Story continues

Official picks

England to win (-350)

Under 2.5 goals (-115)

Bold bet

England wins 2-0 (+475)

More from Yahoo Sports: