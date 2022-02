Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery platform technology, announced today that its CEO, Dr. James Helliwell, will present at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on February 14-15, 2022, and virtually through the 17th.

Hosted annually by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for more than 20 years, the conference is focused on emerging public and private companies, offering a meeting place for institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior biotech executives. The conference draws biotech companies looking to make the connections needed to take their products to the next phase.

A recorded presentation will be posted to the Events and Presentations page of Eupraxia's corporate website the week of February 14th.

About BIO



BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

About Eupraxia

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need and strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to OA of the knee. In addition to EP-104IAR, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline candidates include a range of drugs for indications such as post-surgical pain (EP-105), and post-surgical site infections (EP-201), each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of approved drugs. Eupraxia is also developing a formulation of EP-104IAR for use in canine and equine OA.

For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

