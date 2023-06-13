Eupraxia at 52-Week High on FDA Nod

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T.EPRX) hit a new 52-week high of $7.83 Tuesday. Eupraxia today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of EP-104IAR in the treatment of adults with osteoarthritis of the knee.

Cameco Corporation (T.CCO) hit a new 52-week high of $43.40 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

DRI Healthcare Trust (T.DHT.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $10.39 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Dollarama Inc. (T.DOL) hit a new 52-week high of $85.82 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Russel Metals Inc. (T.RUS) hit a new 52-week high of $37.78 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Shopify Inc. (T.SHOP) hit a new 52-week high of $85.59 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Solis Minerals Ltd. (V.SLMN) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Stella-Jones Inc. (T.SJ) hit a new 52-week high of $66.57 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

