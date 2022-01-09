Euphoria's Zendaya says Rue will reach "rock bottom" in season 2

Susannah Alexander
·2 min read
Euphoria star Zendaya has revealed that there are dark times ahead for her character, Rue Bennett, in the HBO drama's upcoming second season, saying that she will hit her lowest possible point in the new episodes.

The series, which follows a group of troubled high-school students, has already seen recovering drug addict Rue relapse and face emotional turmoil in her relationships, and Zendaya has stated that things are only going to get worse for her character.

"This season, more specifically, she goes to the rock bottom," she said (via RadioTimes.com). "When we get midway through, that's when the rock bottom hits, and that's where it became extremely painful for all of us to watch. And to portray her going through it hurt me."

With Euphoria's most recent season two trailer suggesting that Rue is going to be facing more very difficult times, including an increasingly strained relationship with her mother and a possible dodgy deal, things could indeed be looking bleak for her.

But Zendaya, who is also known for her roles in Spider-Man and Dune, has promised that there is light at the end of the tunnel for Rue.

"I remember having a conversation midway through [season two] like, [Rue] can't stay here," she said. "We can't leave her [in this dark place].

"And I always felt that Rue would be okay because Rue is a version of Sam [Levinson, Euphoria's creator and writer] and Sam is who he is, and was able to take all that pain and turn it into this beautiful television show many years later."

She added: "I wanted to see that and I think we all wanted to see that, a sense of hope, because it goes to such an extreme low for her. It's a long journey, but we get there. I promise. Just keep loving her and keep supporting her."

The actress has previously described the second season as "challenging" and said that it is "not going to be a fun watch", so fans may want to brace themselves for further heartache.

Euphoria returns to HBO for season two on January 9.

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.

