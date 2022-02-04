Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney & Cobra Kai's Paul Walter Hauser cast in new movie

Photo credit: HBO

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney is swapping high school for a heist in upcoming movie National Anthem.

Sydney – who plays Cassie Howard in the teen drama – will star alongside Halsey, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris and newcomer Derek Hinkey in the new drama, which will mark Tony Tost's directorial debut.

Cobra Kai star Paul Walter Hauser, AKA Stingray in the Netflix series, is on board, too.

According to Deadline, National Anthem will revolve around a 'gritty hunt' for a valuable Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. What else?

While some are hunting for fortune, and others for personal freedom, some simply want to return the item to its home. "No-one longer will be the marginalised be ignored," the synopsis teases. "All must learn to survive – or else."

In a statement, Tost said that he was "truly honoured" to bringing National Anthem to the big screen.

"I'm especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them," he added.

National Anthem, which doesn't have a release date just yet, will be filmed on location in New Mexico.

Meanwhile, Syndey recently revealed that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson cut a number of nude scenes from the show's second season, after she argued that they were redundant.

Prior to filming though, Sydney told Independent she approached Levinson and told him, "I don't really think that's necessary here," before they agreed to change tack.



"He was like, 'OK, we don't need it,'" she explained. "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."

Euphoria airs Sunday nights on HBO and Monday nights on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

