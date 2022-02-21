Euphoria viewers think they've spotted Spider-Man's Tom Holland cameo

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

Euphoria might have just welcomed a new student – and they look eerily like Tom Holland.

The critically acclaimed HBO show aired its latest episode on Sunday (February 20), and fans have now taken to social media to discuss a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where they think they spotted the Spider-Man protagonist in the background.

In episode seven of season two, titled 'The Theater and It's Double', Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) puts on her very personal play in front of her friends and fellow students.

On Twitter, however, viewers thought they saw Holland playing one of the audience members.

DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY?? pic.twitter.com/ztnsKYSG9v — nevaeh🤍 (@fernlangdon) February 21, 2022

"DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY??" one fan joked on Twitter, sharing a screengrab of the moment.

While the extra's floppy hair resembles that of Holland, it is hard to determine the resemblance in such a fleeting scene.

Zendaya had previously revealed that she and her Marvel co-star and boyfriend had discussed the possibility of him appearing on Euphoria.

"He supported me through the whole season," the actress told Entertainment Tonight in January this year. "[We have] talked about it. You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him."

Earlier this year, Zendaya also weighed in on her character Rue's arc in season two, which sees her struggling with her addiction more than ever before.



"This season, more specifically, she goes to the rock bottom," she said. "When we get midway through, that's when the rock bottom hits, and that's where it became extremely painful for all of us to watch. And to portray her going through it hurt me.

"I remember having a conversation midway through [season two] like, '[Rue] can't stay here'," she said. "We can't leave her [in this dark place]."

Euphoria airs Sunday nights on HBO in the US, with Sky Atlantic and NOW showing it in the UK.

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.

