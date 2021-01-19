Euphoria Trailer: Jules Rue-minates in Second Pre-Season 2 Special
And now, it’s Jules’ turn.
Euphoria‘s second pre-Season 2 special episode will air Sunday at 9/8c on HBO (but it’ll be available via HBO Max on Friday, starting at 9 pm). And until that time, let’s take a good look at the trailer the network released Tuesday, shall we?
“Rue was the first girl that didn’t just look at me,” Hunter Schafer’s Jules says at the top of the preview. “She actually saw me, the me that’s underneath a million layers of not-me.” Before we cansee the person Jules is talking to, we’re plunged into scenes from Jules and Rue’s friendship-and-then-some so far, from their tender pillow talk from the series’ premiere to their traumatic parting in the Season 1 finale.
Interspersed, we see what appears to be the fantasy Rue described in the first pre-Season 2 special, only from Jules’ perspective (which seems a lot more nightmarish than Rue’s take, right?). There are scenes both sweet and sad from Jules’ tormented childhood and some striking footage of Jules in the ocean. At one point, a disembodied voice asks, “So why’d you run away?”
The episode, titled “F–k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” will follow Jules “over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year,” per HBO’s official description. Schafer co-wrote the episode with series creator Sam Levinson and also serves as a co-executive producer.
The first Euphoria special was released in early December 2020 and centered on a conversation between Zendaya’s Rue and her 12-step-program sponsor Ali (played by Colman Domingo) that took place in a diner on Christmas Eve. The episode earned an average grade of “A-” from TVLine readers. (Read a full recap here.)
Press PLAY on the video above to watch a preview of Jules’ episode, then hit the comments with your thoughts!
