'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Spark Dating Rumors

Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike are rumored to be dating, after being spotted together in West Hollywood on Sunday.

Schafer, who plays Jules in the hit HBO series, and Fike, a new cast member who plays Elliott, were photographed holding hands as they left the restaurant The Nice Guy. The 23-year-old model-turned-actor was wearing the Prada x adidas Forum High sneakers, paired with a gray hoodie, bomber jacket and skirt. The 26-year-old star opted for a casual look with a striped knit sweater and black trousers.

According to Page Six, the two were "kissing" and "dancing" inside the restaurant, where they met their other castmates Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie. Both Schafer and Fike have yet to comment on the rumors.

