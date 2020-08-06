Euphoria star Zendaya opens up about her anxiety

Zendaya has said her anxiety stems from the pressure she puts on herself.

The 23-year-old admitted that she calls her mother if she suffers an episode at night.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, the former Disney Channel star recalled her first bout of serious anxiety when she was at school.

She said: “My anxiety first started when I was younger and I had to take a test at school. I remember panicking, and my teacher had to walk me out of the room and say, ‘Calm down, deep breaths.’

“I don’t think it really came up again until I was about 16, when I was working and there was a project I had turned down.

“That was kind of my first time dealing with the internet, and it made me feel sick. I deleted everything and stayed in my room.

“Live performing really gave me anxiety too. I think a lot of it stems from the pressure I put on myself, wanting to do my best and not make a mistake.

“I definitely don’t have it under control yet. I don’t have the key, so if anybody does, let me know.

“I do find that talking about it is helpful, and that can often mean calling my mom in the middle of the night.

“Sometimes I make her sleep on the phone with me like a frickin’ baby.”

The actress, who recently earned an Emmy nomination for her lead role in HBO’s dark drama Euphoria, said the show could return in the form of a number of “bridge episodes” during lockdown.

Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2018 (Ian West/PA) More

Speaking about her character, she said: “I do miss Rue. She’s like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me.

“There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it’s safer.

“There is an idea to do a couple of bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren’t necessarily part of season two.

“So, hopefully, we will be able to do those in the coming months. I can’t wait.”

Zendaya was speaking to Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.