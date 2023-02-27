'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney's New Film Has Landed A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Seaview, 2 SQ FT

Reality, the new film featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, has landed a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, which is directed by Tina Satter, is based on the story of Reality Winner, who leaked documents pertaining to Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

Following its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, the first reviews for the thriller have dropped and it's been a unanimously positive response from the critics thus far.

In a five-star review from The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw wrote: 'This, the film says, is what it really feels like to be on the receiving end of the law in a case like this: a calm, professional, technocratic but relentless display of overwhelming power.'

'Reality transcends staginess as a strikingly well-realised piece of filmmaking, using judicious sound design and expressive lighting to gain a surreally vivid edge,' wrote Tim Robey in the The Telegraph.

Little White Lies praised Sweeney's performance and Satter's direction, writing: 'Satter's handling of the material and Sweeney's performance... bring this into a more compelling and intriguing space where questions of narrative truth, perception, and the punishment for honesty can be examined.'

AwardsWatch echoed these sentiments, writing: 'Sweeney is marvellous and dedicated to an empathetic portrayal of a woman who was not lauded as a whistleblower of the same proportion as other male counterparts have been.' The Playlist also praised her performance, saying Reality was 'Sweeney's show'.

The actress, whose upcoming film Americana is due to premiere next month, has played Cassie Howard on Euphoria from its outset, and recently called out the trolls who reacted negatively to some of her scenes.

'It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don't need that. It's completely disgusting and unfair,' she revealed. 'You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualised person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.'

Reality is yet to receive a release date. Euphoria seasons one and two are now available to watch on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.





