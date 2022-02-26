Euphoria star responds to "surreal" criticism of her appearance

Photo credit: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M - Getty Images

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry has responded to viewers' comments about her lips.

Chloe recently joined the cast of the HBO drama for season two as Faye. In a recent interview with Variety, she opened up about how her new-found fame has been mostly positive, but added that remarks about her appearance have been particularly "surreal".

"It's crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big… The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal," she said.

"It's nuts because you have to realise that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way — at least not to my face.



"So, it's weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn't totally comprehend what the big deal was.

"I swear nobody in my life was like, 'Whoa Chloe those are insane', I guess this is what happens when you're now known on a much larger scale."

Chloe added however that many people have been positive and said that "it feels unreal to have so many people say they love you on the show, it really does".

Another Euphoria cast member, Sidney Sweeney, previously spoke out against trolls and urged people to consider the impact words can have on others.

Following unflattering remarks about her appearance on social media, Sidney, who plays Cassie Howard, said in an Instagram Live video: "I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people. I know everyone says, 'You can't read things', and, 'You shouldn't read things', but like, I'm a f**king person!

"I’m just sitting here with my dog Tank watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggie. People need to be nicer on social media because this is really f**ked up."

Euphoria airs on Sunday nights on HBO in the US, and on Monday nights on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

