Euphoria star opens up about asking for 'uncomfortable' nude scenes to be cut

Photo credit: Getty Images

If, like us, you've been absolutely glued to your TV screens with the return of HBO's Euphoria, then you'll be well aware that there's a lot of risqué activity going on in the second season – from Rue's intense battle with substance abuse to the many, many sex scenes. But, despite there being plenty to unpack about this season, its Euphoria's nude scenes that have really got people talking, especially the stars of the show.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Euphoria newcomer Minka Kelly – who plays Samantha, a wealthy woman for whom Maddy (played by Alexa Demie) babysits for – opened up about her nude scenes in the show. The actor, who makes her debut in the second episode of the second season, admitted to feeling "uncomfortable" with the initial suggestions for her character, ultimately leading her to ask the show's creator, Sam Levinson, for the scenes to be cut.



In fact, this wasn't just any scene, this was Kelly's very first scene in the series. "[Sam] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground," she explained, referencing her character's entrance to the show, in which she returns from a night out and asks Maddy to unzip her dress. "That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn't feel comfortable standing there naked."

She went on, "I said, 'I'd love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on'." And, Levinson's response to her request was very much welcomed. "He was like, 'Okay!' He didn't even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted," Kelly added.



Her comments come just weeks after costar Sydney Sweeney opened up about her own nude scenes on the hit show. "Sam is amazing," she told The Independent. "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, 'I don’t really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don’t need it'."

Story continues

Sweeney continued: "I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."

But, the 24-year-old admitted this hasn't been something she's experienced on all the sets she's worked on. "I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting," Sweeney recalled. "I didn’t feel comfortable with my cast mate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it. That made me even more self-conscious. I didn’t feel like I was able to speak up."



Season 2 of Euphoria is streaming now on on Now and HBO.





You Might Also Like