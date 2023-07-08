Euphoria star Dominic Fike discusses struggles with drug use during filming

Euphoria actor Dominic Fike has opened up about his battle with drugs during his time filming the second season of the HBO drama.

Fike played Elliot, a drug user who was part of Rue (Zendaya) and Jules' (Hunter Schafer) love triangle, whilst being part of the reason for the former's extended relapse.

Appearing on Zane Lowe's show on Apple Music, the actor explained that creator Sam Levinson had hired a 'sober coach' in order to keep the actor off the drugs in real life. Unfortunately for him, he couldn't keep clean.

"I was a drug addict and coming on to a show that's, you know, mainly about drugs, is very difficult," he said.

"Sam, the director and writer, got me a sober coach, somebody to be there all the time. It did not work."

Lowe asked Fike if he was ever high on drugs while actually filming scenes for the show, to which the actor responded: "Oh my god. Yeah, dude.

"I was so f**ked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad."

HBO

Not only were the crew aware of his drug taking during filming, but Fike admitted that he "was reprimanded for it," stating: "I almost, you know, got kicked off the show… They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this.'"

In the end though, he explains that some of the takes where he was high actually ended up being used in the final edit.

It was announced back in May that Euphoria season 3 wouldn't be releasing until 2025, with the three-year gap matching the time between seasons 1 and 2, although the delay is for a very different reason this time around.

Euphoria can be streamed on Max in the US and via Sky Go and NOW in the UK.

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.

