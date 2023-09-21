Late 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Cause Of Death Revealed

Officials have determined the cause of death of Angus Cloud, who died this summer at age 25.

The “Euphoria” star was found dead on July 31 at his family home in Oakland, California. His mother, Lisa Cloud, was adamant the following week that the actor “did not intend to end his life” and had died accidentally, which the coroner has now confirmed.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office in Northern California told multiplemediaoutlets that Cloud died of acute intoxication after an accidental drug overdose. He had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines in his system when he died, according to the coroner’s office.

Benzodiazepines like Xanax, Klonopin or Halcion are depressants used to treat mental health conditions like anxiety, sleep disorders like insomnia and involuntary seizures. They’re also commonly used as recreational drugs.

Fentanyl has become one of the most prominent issues in the opioid epidemic, as the synthetic painkiller is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is often dangerously used by drug dealers as a cutting agent for cocaine.

Fentanyl contributed to a dire new national record in 2021 when more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. In the state of Kentucky alone, the opioid was found in almost 73% of overdose deaths that year, per the state’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Cloud, who played a charming drug dealer named Fezco on “Euphoria,” was mourned on social media by his co-stars. Sydney Sweeney described him as an “open soul” with the “kindest heart.” Zendaya said she was “grateful” for the opportunity “to call him a brother.”

Cloud died three weeks after his 25th birthday.

Cloud’s family shared a mournful statement with TMZ after he died.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” it read. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Cloud’s mother shared in a Facebook statement four days later that the actor’s father, Conor Hickey, had recently died from mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer that had reportedly spread to Hickey’s lungs and heart.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family statement concluded. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.”

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

