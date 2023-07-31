'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dies at 25

Angus Cloud in 2022 Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died, his family announced Monday. He was 25.

In a statement, Cloud's family said that last week, "he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud did not plan on becoming an actor; he was out with friends in Brooklyn when a casting scout approached him, thinking he would be perfect for "Euphoria." He got the role of Fez — his first acting job ever — and later appeared in the films "North Hollywood" and "The Line" and music videos for Becky G and Karol G and Juice WRLD.

Cloud was a prominent character in the first two seasons of "Euphoria" and a fan favorite; production on the show's third season has not yet started. In a statement, HBO said it is "incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family."

You may also like

Homepage