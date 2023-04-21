Euphoria and Spider-Man star Zendaya unveiled as face of Louis Vuitton

Zendaya has been announced as the new ambassador for luxury French fashion label Louis Vuitton.

Unveiled in a video shot in the Cote d’Azur, the Euphoria and Spider-Man star dances around a nautical-style villa, to a soundtrack of Urge Overkill’s song Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon.

Wearing a black minidress and knee-high boots, the actor shows off bags from Louis Vuitton’s Capucines collection.

In a still from the campaign, shot by renowned photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by the actress’s close friend Law Roach, Zendaya wears a white minidress with metallic detailing and clutches a matching mini bag.

The caption alongside says: “The new #LouisVuitton House Ambassador embodies the audacious spirit of the Maison, exuding a bold, feminine allure in the #LVCapucines campaign.”

Another video shows her on the balcony looking out to sea while holding a pastel blue bag.

“Personifying the dreamy energy of the Cote d’Azur, the new #LouisVuitton House Ambassador brings a playful vibrancy to the #LVCapucines collection,” the caption reads.

The unveiling puts an end to weeks of speculation that the actress would be joining forces with the luxury label.

Rumours first started when Zendaya, 26, sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show in early March.

It was also rumoured that Roach – who is credited with propelling Zendaya to the front line of fashion – chose to retire from celebrity styling last month due to the partnership.

Zendaya during a photocall for Spider-Man: No Way Home (Yui Mok/PA)

He denied the rumours, telling The Cut: “There’s no beef with LVMH” – the parent company of Vuitton – an assertion underscored by his role on Zendaya’s first Louis Vuitton shoot.

Roach shared photos from the campaign on Instagram, calling Zendaya his “one and only girl”.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Zendaya joins fellow actors Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner and Lea Seydoux, who are also Vuitton ambassadors.

Beginning her career as a child model, the American made her film debut in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming before going on to star in critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria.

Known for her daring red carpet looks, she was previously an ambassador for Italian fashion house Valentino and has starred in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Bulgari and Lancome.