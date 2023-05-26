Euphoria season 3 pushed back to 2025

Euphoria season three has been delayed.

According to Deadline, the new season of the HBO drama has been pushed back due to the ongoing writers' strike and series creator Sam Levinson's work on The Idol. The next instalment of Euphoria is now likely to air in 2025 at the earliest.

Season two of the show also faced delays, then due to the pandemic, and eventually aired in January 2022 — nearly three years after the show debuted in June 2019. With the news of the delay, this means there will now be at least a three-year wait until the next lot of episodes air.

"Euphoria is one of those [shows] that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol, but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi explained to Deadline.

"We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is [not writing] and just finishing post on Idol."

Euphoria joins the list of productions, which includes Stranger Things and The Last of Us, that have been put on hold as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) continues their strike.

The union is calling for better residual payments for show writers following the rise of streaming services.

"The companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writer pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels," the WGA outlined in a statement at the beginning of their strike (via Deadline).

Starring the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi, Euphoria has gone on to be a huge success for HBO since its premiere.

However, not all stars will be returning for the upcoming season, with Barbie Ferreira confirming that she exited the show last year.

Euphoria airs on HBO in the US and on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

