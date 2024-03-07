“Euphoria”'s Nika King Jokes About Years-Long Wait for Season 3, Tells Zendaya to 'Come Home, Mama Needs You'

The hit HBO drama, which saw its season 2 finale in February 2022, currently has plans to resume production on sometime in 2024 and return in 2025

Elyse Jankowski/Getty, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Nika King and Zendaya

Euphoria fans aren’t the only ones clamoring for school to be back in session at East Highland High School.

Nika King — who plays Leslie Bennett, the mother of Rue (Zendaya) and Gia (Storm Reid) on the hit HBO series — revealed she has no idea what the show is set to return for season 3 and joked about the years-long wait between seasons in a recent standup set. The actress, 44, recently posted a TikTok of the routine, which has since gone viral.

“Please stop asking me about s3,” King wrote in the caption.

In the video, the TV star joked, “Season 3 is coming out ... I don’t f---ing know. Don’t ask me. I don’t know.”

She continued by poking fun at fans' pleas for the long-awaited third installment, which is currently eyeing a 2025 release — a full three years after season 2 wrapped.

“‘We need season 3!’" she mimicked. "Bitch, I need season 3 — I haven’t paid my rent in six months.”

The actress even joked about how busy her TV daughter’s schedule is, riffing, “Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. Bitch, come home. I need you. Mama needs you.”

King added, “Y’all laughing, and I’m serious.”

Everett Nika King as Leslie Bennett on 'Euphoria' season 2

The comedian also spoke in the set about how she’s struggled to find consistent roles since Euphoria premiered and has gone off the air in between seasons. “I haven’t book nothing after Euphoria. This is some bulls---,” she shared. “I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It don’t work that way. I called Taraji [P. Henson], and she was like, ‘Bitch, get used to it.'"



The HBO drama helmed by Sam Levinson first debuted in June 2019 and had a gap of more than two and a half years before it returned in January 2022 for its sophomore season.

Since its last batch of episodes dropped, much of its ensemble cast featuring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and others have booked major projects, including blockbuster and awards-nominated films. (Zendaya, 27, is currently the star of Dune: Part 2 and the forthcoming Challengers. Sweeney, 26, led the hit rom-com Anyone but You. Elordi, 26, appeared in Priscilla and Saltburn last year, and Schafer was a lead in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Song Birds and Snakes.)

Everett Nika King and Zendaya as Leslie and Rue Bennett on 'Euphoria' season 2

Most notably, though, star Angus Cloud will be absent from season 3, when it resumes production some time this year. The 25-year-old actor died July 31 of an accidental overdose at his family home in Oakland, California.

Cloud's costar Colman Domingo, who won an Emmy for portraying Rue’s sponsor Ali, recently told PEOPLE in a January interview that the show's behind-the-scenes players have been tight-lipped about what’s to come. “I can share nothing,” he admitted. “I haven’t seen anything, but I do know that Sam’s very excited about it.”

He added that he believed Cloud's death "affected not only the creation of season 3, because [Angus] was going to be a very strong part of it," and said of the cast: "We came together as a cast many times to grieve, to mourn, to laugh and enjoy all the things we know about Angus."

Eddy Chen/HBO

Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria can be streamed in full on Max.



