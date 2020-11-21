Euphoria 's Lukas Gage Calls Out Director for Insulting His Home During Zoom Audition: 'You're Unmuted'

twitter Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage is calling out a director who was overheard insulting his "tiny" apartment during a virtual audition.

On Friday, the Euphoria star, 25, posted a video recording of a Zoom meeting he was on with the unnamed director, writing on his Twitter and Instagram account, "psa if youre a s— talking director make sure to mute ur s— on zoom mtgings."

In the footage, Gage stands in his apartment as he prepares to read lines. The director — who presumably thought he was on mute — can be heard telling another person on the video conference call, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments."

"Like, I'm looking at his background and he's got his TV and, you know—" the director says, before Gage cuts him off to inform him that his microphone is actually "unmuted."

"I know it’s a s—y apartment," Gage says. "Give me this job so I can get a better one."

Realizing his gaffe, the director then quickly apologizes and tells the actor he's "mortified" by his comment.

"Listen, I'm living in a four by four box. It's fine," Gage says, brushing off the remark. "Just give me the job, and we'll be fine."

Twitter users were quick to rally around Gage, with filmmaker Charlie McDowell writing back, "I can only imagine how bad this director’s movies are."

"Thank u @lukasgage for posting this. Actors have to walk out on the plank and be open and vulnerable in an audition and too often the people on the other side have 0 regard for what that takes and how personal it is. f— 'em. (also that room is nice & u handled that v well)," Kevin McHale tweeted.

"That is NOT a s—y apartment." Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seeborn wrote in a tweet. "Not that it should matter for the audition anyway. Sorry, you had to take that in—before an audition, no less."

Meanwhile on Instagram, Joe Jonas commented, "handled like a champ."

"Classy response Lukas 👌🏻," January Jones replied. "What an entitled asshole, dm me who it was so I can make note not to ever work with that person."

In addition to Euphoria, Gage has starred in Love, Victor and appeared in series such as American Vandal and Veronica Mars.