Which Euphoria Kid Worries You Most? Is Batwoman Doing 'Wildmoore'? Does Ghosts Owe an Answer? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Euphoria, How I Met Your Father, Batwoman and Ghosts!

1 | Ray Donovan fans, did you interpret the final moment in the Showtime’s wrap-up movie — with Liev Schreiber’s titular fixer emerging from the swimming pool and walking towards the sun — as confirmation that he died from his gunshot wound?

As Blue Bloods‘ Danny hopefully learned, would a regular person ever cover the dinner tab of a celebrity they just met? A celebrity such as Jimmy Buffett, who’s sitting on royalties from a 50-year career? Also, wasn’t it pretty pat that Jamie’s ill-received “Salute the Desk” rule very randomly justified itself within a matter of days?

3 | On Euphoria, whose mental health currently has you the most concerned: Rue, who continues to slide down her spiral, or Cassie, whose “relationship” with Nate seems like a Dateline episode in the making? How the heck did Nate find Cassie after she ran into that maze of half-built houses? And we know it has a zero percent chance of ending well, but are you still kinda ‘shipping Lexi and Fez?

4 | Yellowjackets finale spoilers ahead! If Lottie is, indeed, alive in the present, who would be your dream casting pick to play her? What kind of election has its “results” announced the next day? Shouldn’t Taissa have been too busy with last-minute campaigning to hide a body and attend her high school reunion? And does that mean the high school reunion was held on a Tuesday?

5 | Didn’t Bravo superfan Lukas Gage’s inaugural visit to Watch What Happens Live feel more like a first date between him and host Andy Cohen?

6 | When teasing the Moon Knight trailer during Monday night’s Rams/Cards game, did ESPN’s Steve Levy really pronounce it “Mar-VELL Studios,” multiple times?

7 | Anyone else spot The Neighborhood‘s very special guest star this week?

8 | Couldn’t NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Lucy have posed as, like, a spoiled Los Angeles socialite at the poker game, instead of an attention-drawing, “Y’all”-heavy “Texas princess”?

9 | On How I Met Your Father, where were Valentina’s pants while she was running around New York City in basically an oversized t-shirt that you’d sleep in?

10 | What does This Is Us have against cooking appliances/tools? First the slow cooker, now a smoker… Also, how subpar was Kate and Toby’s babysitter that she couldn’t handle a toddler meltdown on her own? And is anyone else worried about how insufferable Toby will be by the time his son Jack gets injured?

11 | Since New Amsterdam brought up Vijay this week (and Dr. Kao was let go), who the heck is the Head of Neurology right now anyway? And why would Trevor think it was OK to flirt with his boss if Iggy were straight?

12 | Were you taken aback by how different Superman & Lois‘ Lucy Lane story is compared to Supergirl‘s? And how long do you think it’ll take for Sarah and Natalie to end up together?

13 | Is it us or does Naomi‘s Nathan, played by Daniel Puig, sound like and resemble a young Obama? (Does that make Naomi a young Michelle?)

14 | Did the first few minutes of this week’s Queens make you think you’d tuned in to a different show?

15 | Which was the sillier, extremely public place for The Kings of Napa‘s August and Dana to discuss their late father’s secrets — backstage at the gala where he was being honored, or loudly at a busy restaurant? And why wouldn’t Bridgette close the door behind herself and August to show her the letters Reginald wrote to her mother?

16 | In the WeCrashed trailer, does Jared Leto look more like Tommy Wiseau in The Room? Or James Franco as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist?

17 | Why would Boba Fett think his armor was still in the Sarlacc Pit? Did he not remember having it on when he crawled out? (If the Beskar in fact saved him from dissolving, as Fennec suggested, wouldn’t that have been his second first hint?)

18 | On Legends of Tomorrow, whose reality show transformation did you enjoy most? And did Behrad’s “real” moment take you by surprise with its sincerity?

19 | Batwoman

fans, were you surprised it happened like this? Does this mean we’re finally getting a Ryan-Sophie romance?

20| Out of the four Amazing Race teams who couldn’t return to the show post-COVID lockdown, which duo is the biggest loss?

21 | Were you pleasantly surprised when Sistas‘ Calvin handily handled the man who disrespected him? Were you also nervous, considering the “pirouette” Jacobi caused Calvin to do when he knocked him out last season?

22 | In his dad’s house, Peacemaker walked by a TV news report about a gorilla having escaped the zoo that morning. So how did the newspaper headlines at the jail say “Gorilla Still Missing”? (And does anyone suspect we will meet said gorilla?)

23 | If And Just Like That‘s Carrie has millions of dollars, why is she staying in her old apartment with a noisy neighbor keeping her awake downstairs? Go spend the night in a luxury hotel suite!

24 | Given how many recurring characters the Bel-Air reboot seems to be adding, at what point will we meet Hilary’s eventual fiancé Trevor? And do we think history will be rewritten so he doesn’t die in a bungee-jumping accident on live television?

What are you finding to be the bigger draw to be on Jeopardy! at the moment: Amy Schneider’s record-breaking winning streak, or her delightfully warm and funny repartee with host (and fellow champ) Ken Jennings?

26 | Were you half expecting Thursday’s Young Sheldon, which saw the boy genius sneak off to his first-ever comic book convention, to be the origin story of when he went to see no-show Wil Wheaton? And did you ever think you’d see former Blue Clues host/Sheldon theme song artist Steve Burns back on the Big Bang Theory prequel following his Season 3 cameo as Nathan?

27 | Liz’s death on The Blacklist certainly was tragic, but how many times is the show going to make us rewatch it?

Didn’t you think Ghosts would explain why the secret vault door was randomly impenetrable…?

29 | Was Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Stabler/Wheatley cage match perhaps the first instance on broadcast television of panties setting off a smackdown?

30 | Doesn’t Servant‘s Julian have anything better to do than hang around his sister’s family and their creepy nanny?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Timeline of NBA in 1980s as league celebrates 75th season

    Timeline of the National Basketball Association during the 1980s. The timeline includes milestone moments in the league’s history and key moments off the court as the NBA celebrates its 75th season: Feb. 22, 1980: The U.S. men’s ice hockey team beats the Soviet Union 4-3 in the Olympic semifinals in Lake Placid, N.Y. to claim one of the biggest upsets in sports history. The Americans beat Finland two days later in the final to win gold. March 21, 1980: United States President Jimmy Carter announ

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Olympic star Shiffrin: Loss of father 'still pretty painful'

    Mikaela Shiffrin glances over her right shoulder at the photo of her late father, Jeff, hanging on a wall in her Edwards, Colorado, home. She smiles. Then she bows her head, sighs and begins speaking, occasionally pausing between words, perhaps because it simply still just doesn’t seem real, nearly two years after the unfathomable loss. Of course, Shiffrin offers, she’s pondered what emotions could wash over her after she powers to the bottom of the Alpine skiing hill during the upcoming Beijing