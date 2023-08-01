Euphoria Cast Lead Tributes To Actor Angus Cloud After His Death Aged 25

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud

The Euphoria cast has led tributes to Angus Cloud following his death aged just 25.

Angus fast became a fan favourite thanks to his role as drug dealer Fezco ‘Fez’ O’Neill in the hit HBO series.

News of his tragic death was confirmed by his family on Monday night and tributes soon began pouring in from his cast mates, fans and other figures in the entertainment industry.

Javon Walton, who played Fez’s younger brother Ashtray, shared a snap of himself and Angus hugging on set with the caption: “Rest easy brother.”

Colman Domingo and Kathrine Narducci, who play Ali Muhammad and Fez’s grandmother respectively, posted tributes online too, and a message was also shared on the show’s official Twitter account:

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Alexa Demie, who stars as Maddy Perez, posted a simple broken heart emoji on her Instagram Story while show creator Sam Levinson issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Story continues

He said: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Mason Shea Joyce, who played a young Fez in flashback scenes, added to the publication: “Angus had a really sweet smile and generous soul.

“He was kind and supportive, never too busy for a quick chat or pep talk. It was an honour to play young Fezco.”

Paula Marsh, who plays Jacob Elordi’s on-screen mum in the hit drama, told People: “He was kind and gracious and so unique. You couldn’t take your eyes off him, on film or on set.

“How lucky we all were to have witnessed his work. It was beyond truthful, every damn take. My heart hurts.”

A number of other famous faces, including Scandal’s Kerry Washington and rapper Denzel Curry, also shared tributes:

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

Angus was just a regular dude from Oakland he really didn’t give a fuck about being famous at all he just wanted to do him and do the things he liked man was chill — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

Angus had no acting experience when he was scouted on a street in Brooklyn, NYC, for the role of Fez.

“I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam,” he told i-D. “Then they brought me back in and they showed me the role, and it made more sense.

“Because in my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star?

“Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer.”

When Euphoria debuted on HBO in 2019, he rocketed into the spotlight and his portrayal of Rue’s drug dealer saw him fast become one of the show’s breakout stars.

Season two saw Fez and his ‘little brother’, Ashtray, at the centre of the drama with one critic even calling Fez the “beating heart” of the episodes.

Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson, Angus Cloud, and Zendaya at a Euphoria S2 photo call in January 2022

Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson, Angus Cloud, and Zendaya at a Euphoria S2 photo call in January 2022

Angus died at his family home in Oakland, California and his death was announced in a statement issued by his family on Monday night. It read: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: