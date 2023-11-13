‘Euphoria’ and ‘Arbitrage’ Producer Kevin Turen Dies at 44

Kevin Turen, producer of films “Arbitrage” and “X” and HBO shows “Euphoria” and “The Idol,” has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 44.

His death was confirmed Sunday evening by Penske Media Corp. CEO Jay Penske. No cause was given.

“Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” Penske, a close friend of Turen’s, said in a statement to THR, Deadline and other PMC outlets. “He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

