euphoria actor angus cloud has passed away aged 25

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in Euphoria has passed away aged 25, his family have confirmed.

In a statement released to TMZ, they said:

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.



"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Angus was best known for his role of Fezco from 2019 to 2022 in Euphoria, where he starred alongside Zendaya. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.

You Might Also Like