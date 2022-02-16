eukhost Becomes Gold Sponsor of phpMyAdmin

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving hosting technologies, leading UK provider, eukhost, has become a Gold Sponsor of phpMyAdmin.

eukhost

eukhost

YORK, England, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to improving hosting technologies, leading UK provider, eukhost, has become a Gold Sponsor of phpMyAdmin, the free and open-source administration tool for MySQL and MariaDB.

Widely used around the globe and the default MySQL manager for the industry-leading cPanel control panel, phpMyAdmin helps website admins carry out a wide range of administration tasks through its user-friendly interface, including creating a database, running queries and adding user accounts.

"phpMyAdmin has proved itself to be a highly effective admin tool that's very popular with our customers, many of whom get access to it through our cPanel and Plesk Hosting solutions. Our sponsorship reflects eukhost's commitment to helping the tool's developers expand its range of features and capabilities, enabling it to be of even greater value as hosting environments evolve," said eukhost Director, Robert King.

The phpMyAdmin team added "We at phpMyAdmin are pleased to partner with eukhost, as an open-source project we depend heavily on our community partners for support to cover our ongoing expenses and help fund future development. We're grateful that eukhost has decided to support our work."

This is the third sponsorship eukhost has entered into in as many years, following the sponsorship of the free SSL certificate provider, Let's Encrypt, in 2020, and the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a UK charity dedicated to the removal of child sexual abuse content from the internet, in 2021.

In addition to the sponsorship, eukhost is also preparing to relaunch its popular web hosting community forum. Along with its extensive blog and knowledgebase, the community forum is an important resource for the company's customers that complements its highly regarded 24/7 technical support.

Story continues

"Our forum is a great way for customers to engage with us and each other to ask questions and solve problems," added Robert King. "The relaunch will make it easier for customers to find useful information and get help."

The phpMyAdmin sponsorship and forum relaunch come at an exciting time for the Yorkshire-based hosting provider. Together with its parent company, the Hyperslice Group, it has recently moved its headquarters into the prestigious Platform tech hub in central Leeds and opened new technical offices in York. With hiring ongoing it is also currently looking for sites to locate a new, datacentre as part of a £5m development plan.

About eukhost

Part of Hyperslice, the UK's leading, independent, managed hosting group, eukhost is a highly successful hosting provider based in Leeds and York. Launched in 2001, it was one of the first companies in Europe to offer fully automated web hosting. Today, it provides a complete suite of hosting solutions.

- ENDS

For further information, please contact

Robert King, Director

eukhost

Regency House

York

YO26 6RW

Email: feedback@eukhost.com

Website address: https://www.eukhost.com

Related Images













Image 1: eukhost





Web Hosting Company eukhost sponsors phpMyAdmin









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



