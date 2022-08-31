Eugenio Derbez is 'fine' after recent accident, faces 'long and difficult' recovery

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Eugenio Derbez can use all the well-wishes he can get.

The Mexican actor finds himself on the road to recovery following an accident he was in “a couple of days ago,” Derbez’s wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post Monday.

“He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery,” Rosaldo wrote in Spanish. “The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.”

She added: “The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.”

Rosaldo didn’t share any further details regarding the circumstances of her husband’s accident.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alessandra Rosaldo (@alexrosaldo)

USA TODAY has reached out to Derbez’s representative(s) for comment.

“At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so,” Rosaldo wrote. “Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.”

Derbez and Rosaldo received an outpouring of digital love.

“(Sending) the best vibes,” wrote actress Angelique Boyer. “Everything is going to be fine.”

“We love you beloved Eugenio,” commented actress Sandra Echeverría. “Lots of strength.”

“Blessings for Eugenio and all of the beautiful family,” wrote actress and TV host Andrea Legarreta. “We love you and wish for you to move forward soon.”

The “Acapulco” star made his showbiz debut in 1981 with an appearance on the Mexican teen sitcom “¡¡Cachún cachún ra ra!!” Derbez strengthened his comedy chops with roles in the comedic series “Papá soltero,” “Al derecho y al derbez” and “No tengo madre.”

Derbez has found crossover success on the silver screen in recent years, nabbing starring roles in 2013's "Instructions Not Included," 2017’s “How to Be a Latin Lover,” 2019’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and 2021’s Oscar-winning “CODA.”

'CODA': A moving, must-see movie that will inspire you to sign up for Apple TV+

Why is Dora the Explorer a teenager?: Answers to all your biggest questions about the movie

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eugenio Derbez's wife Alessandra Rosaldo gives update on his accident

