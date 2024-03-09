Eugene Levy reunites with 'second son' Jason Biggs of 'American Pie' at Hollywood ceremony

Daniel Levy couldn't be at dad Eugene Levy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday, but thankfully one of Eugene Levy's on-screen sons was on hand to see him honored.

During his speech accepting the honor, Levy, 77, revealed, "My second son, Jim, is here from 'American Pie,' and I love the fact you're here, Jason." Jason Biggs played Levy's son, James "Jim" Levenstein, in the "American Pie" films, starting with the original 1999 comedy.

"My son, Daniel, couldn't be here today, sadly," Levy said. "He's shooting a movie in Bulgaria, and tell me that doesn't sound like an episode right out of 'Schitt's Creek.'"

Levy's wife Deborah Divine and daughter (and "Schitt's Creek" co-star) Sarah Levy, as well as her husband Graham Outerbridge and their son James Eugene Outerbridge, were among those who came out to support the Emmy-winning actor, producer and writer.

Eugene Levy poses with his "American Pie" son Jason Biggs at his Walk of Fame ceremony.

At the Hollywood ceremony, Eugene Levy also reunited with his on-screen wife in "Schitt's Creek," Catherine O'Hara, who gave a speech honoring her friend.

The two have known each other since "he welcomed me in his cast" at Toronto's The Second City "when I was just out of school," she said.

"Not only did Eugene share with me and his family six joy-filled years on a show he created with his son, Daniel (Levy), but I believe every opportunity I've been offered since then is a direct result of that show," O'Hara said. "Don't tell him I owe him big time."

She also recognized him for his "amazing head of hair on his head, both on top and in those eyebrows."

Eugene Levy's "Schitt's Creek" co-stars, daughter Sarah Levy and on-screen wife Catherine O'Hara, celebrated his new Walk of Fame star.

Afterward, Levy thanked O'Hara and Sarah Levy for their kind words and took a moment to reflect on how far he's come.

"Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is about as far from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, as you can get," he said, recalling how he got hooked on acting when he played the tailor in his high school's production of "The Taming of the Shrew."

He remembered "getting a few laughs in that scene that Shakespeare had not intended."

"Even then, the sound of audience laughter had a big appeal to me," he said. "That's how I spent the next 50-plus years working in comedy. How rewarding was that, a lifespan of making people laugh?"

