This 'super quiet' top-rated Eufy robot vacuum is $120 off on Amazon—but only until midnight

If you’ve been in the market for a robot vacuum, you’ve probably realized by now that there’s a huge range. Some vacuums just do the basics, while others have so many amazing features, people swear they don’t know how they ever did without them. Of course, the ones that fall into the latter camp tend to cost a little more.

Well, there’s a top-rated robo vac on Amazon with a bunch of cool features that’s had its sticker price slashed 34 percent today. It’s called the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge and it’s $230 (was $350).

This vacuum has everything you’d want in a robot vac, and then some. It features smart dynamic navigation, which allows the vac to clean in purposeful lines vs. roaming around randomly like some other brands. An app let’s you complete all your cleaning needs right from your smartphone. And, when your G30 Edge wraps things up, you can actually check on your app where and when it cleaned.





Also this vacuum sucks—in a good way—thanks to super-strong 2000Pa of suction power to lift up dirt, grime and debris that’s lurking on your floors.

The vac comes with magnetic boundary strips, so you can easily wall off certain areas, like your dog’s bed.

The whole set comes with the G30 Edge, a charging base, 13 boundary strips, an AC power adaptor, two side brushes, an extra filter, a cleaning tool, five cable ties, and a 12-month guarantee. Don’t totally love it? You can get a full refund.

Reviewers rave about this vacuum—especially how quiet it is. “It's super quiet!!!” a happy customer said.

“The top of the unit is flat and smooth, easily glides under all our furniture,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “The sound...my family hated the Roomba especially when watching tv, this thing you can barely hear. Don't hesitate if you are in the market and buy it.” Another robo vac owner said it can easily tackle pet hair. “It does a great job of collecting all dog hair,” they wrote. “The G30 also transitions to carpet nicely and leaves those rooms looking like they were vacuumed by our Dyson... . On standard power, it can clean our house without having to recharge and is quiet enough that we don't need to turn up the TV.”

Ready to dive in? Act fast—this deal is only here until midnight.







The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

