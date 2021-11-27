The Eufy 11S RoboVac is down to the lowest price we've ever seen—save $100 on this powerful vacuum during Black Friday 2021

The Eufy 11S is one of the best robot vacuums we've ever tested—and it's on sale for nearly $100 off.

Robot vacuums are gifts sent from the gods, and the Eufy RoboVac 11S robot vacuum is among the best. It's already our top pick for the best affordable robot vacuum, but during Black Friday 2021, you can get it for a whopping $100 discount, bringing down to the best price we've ever seen for this powerful vacuum.

Today on Amazon, the Eufy RoboVac 11S is marked down from the regular price of $229.99 to just $137.98, a savings of $92.01 or 40%. Act fast on this stellar deal—we don't anticipate it will stay at this impressive price for much longer.

In our tests, we found that the Eufy RoboVac 11S actually picked up more dirt per run—11.6 grams, to be exact—than many (more expensive) iRobot models. It also runs quietly, so you can easily continue binging a TV show or having a conversation in one room while it dutifully cleans in another nearby. The slim design is also a plus, making it possible for this robot vacuum to scoot under furniture others might not be able to fit under. Owners agree, with more than 51,000 happy Amazon buyers confirming that this robot vacuum even works well picking up pet hair.

If you have been considering a robot vacuum, this sale is the perfect opportunity. You get a high quality, effective and quiet robot vacuum from a top brand that you can be confident will work—all for a ridiculously low price.

