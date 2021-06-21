The Eufy 11S is the best affordable robot vacuum—and you won't believe its Prime Day price

Prime Day 2021: Get the eufy 11S Slim at its best price ever

If you've wanted to try a robot vacuum or upgrade to a better one, now is the time to do it with this deal that slashes the Eufy 11S by $100 from its original $230 price.

We crowned the Eufy 11S the Best Value of all robot vacuums. The slim design allows the vacuum to fit into smaller spaces and it boasts better-than-most suction, picking up 11.6 grams of dirt per run. Cleaning cycles can last up to two hours, but the Eufy is quiet enough that it can run in the background without you being interrupted by its noise.

Hurry to get your hands on this! The deal only lasts through Prime Day 2021.

