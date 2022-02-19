London-based South Korean designer Eudon Choi drew inspiration from Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1964 film “Red Desert,” one of his favorites from a young age, for his fall 2022 collection.

The high-contrast color scheme, the costumes, as well as the Italian director’s improvising filming method really spoke to him.

More from WWD

Faced with great uncertainty in the market, Choi believes that transformable garments are right for the moment.

To wit- Acashmere sweater came with a detachable top part, leaving one the option to be formal or sexy; and a blazer had semi-attached flaps that, when arranged in a certain way, reminds one of Korean traditional costume.

The show also debuted a collaboration with Louis Quatorze, a South Korean upmarket bag brand, featuring geometric hobos and mini tote bags in the shape of a two-dimensional flower basket. The opportunity came about when Choi traveled back to Seoul last year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launch Gallery: Eudon Choi RTW Fall 2022

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.